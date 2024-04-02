Updated CVSA out-of-service criteria now in effect
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2024 out-of-service criteria is now officially in effect, featuring 11 changes that were ratified last October.
All changes have been added to North American Standard Inspection Program training materials, along with updated inspection bulletins, inspection procedures, operational policies and training videos.
2024 out-of-service criteria updates
Among the changes, according to CVSA:
- A note was added to “Part I, Item 3. Commercial Driver’s License, c. Endorsements and Restrictions” to provide clarity on the status of a hazardous materials (HM) endorsement when the driver’s Transportation Security Administration screening/HM determination is expired, and the driver requires the HM endorsement.
- Ontario Class D license was removed from the note in “Part I, Item 4. Driver Medical/Physical Requirements, b. Medical Certificate.”
- “Part I, Item 7. Drugs and Other Substances, c. Prohibited from Performing Safety-Sensitive Functions” was amended to add the new 392.15 violation code and a note.
- The applicability table for commercial learner’s permit drivers was amended in “Part I, Item 7. Drugs and Other Substances, c. Prohibited from Performing Safety-Sensitive Functions.”
- Missing cam shaft bushings was added to the 20% criterion in “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, a. Defective Brakes, (5) Drum (Cam-Type and Wedge) Air Brakes, (a).”
- Watermarks were added to “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, a. Defective Brakes, 20% Criterion” and the end of 20% criterion to better identify the 20% out-of-service criterion and the 20% criterion relative to steering axle brakes.
- The word “shall” was changed to “may” in “Part II, Item 1. Brake Systems, q. Performance-Based Brake Test” to allow for inspector discretion in reference to the requirement of retesting the vehicle.
- “Part II, Item 3. Coupling Devices, c. Pintle Hooks, (1) and g. Hitch Systems (Excluding Fifth Wheels and Pintle Hooks), (1)” was amended to add latches that are not in use and ball hitches that are mismatched with the receiver.
- Language was added to the title of “Part II, Item 9. Lighting Devices (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, Stop Lamps, Turn Signals and Lamps/Flags On Projecting Loads), a. When Lights Are Required to Be On” to clarify that lights not being turned on does not constitute an out-of-service condition.
- A note was added to “Part II, Item 9. Lighting Devices (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, Stop Lamps, Turn Signals and Lamps/Flags on Projecting Loads).”
- By adding a new number (2) to “Part II, Item 12. Tires, b. Tires Other Than Those Found on the Front Steering Axle(s),” the rest of Item 12.b had to be renumbered.
