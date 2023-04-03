Updated CVSA criteria now in effect

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) 2023 out-of-service criteria is now officially in effect, featuring nine changes that were ratified last October.

All changes have been added to North American Standard Inspection Program training materials, along with updated inspection bulletins, inspection procedures, operational policies and training videos.

Halton Regional Police Service Acting Sgt. Marc Taraso inspects a gladhand connector during a truck inspection in Burlington, Ont. (File photo: Leo Barros)

2023 out-of-service criteria updates

Among the changes, according to CVSA:

A section of the paragraph in Part I, Item 4. DRIVER MEDICAL/PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS – b. Medical Certificate (4) was removed to provide more clarity. Part I, Item 7. DRUGS AND OTHER SUBSTANCES – b. Shall Not be Under the Influence was amended to add language for use within the previous 24 hours. Part I, Item 9. U.S./Item 10. CANADA/Item 11. MEXICO – DRIVER’S RECORD OF DUTY STATUS was amended to clarify the out-of-service condition for a false record of duty status. Part I, Item 9. DRIVER’S RECORD OF DUTY STATUS – U.S. – Footnote 10 was amended to clarify that a driver is not out of service for not being able to print or sign their record of duty status. The severity of rust required on a rotor to be included in the 20% brake criterion was clarified in Part II, Item 1. BRAKE SYSTEMS – a. Defective Brakes, (6) Air Disc Brakes (d), (7) Hydraulic and Electric Brakes (e) and b. Front Steering Axle(s) Brakes, (3) Air Disc Brakes (e), (4) Hydraulic Brakes (e). Part II, Item 2. CARGO SECUREMENT – e. (3) and f. NOTE was amended to clarify that there is nothing in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations or National Safety Code Standard 10 dictating the placement of tiedowns on cargo. “To Be On” was added to the title of Part II, Item 9. LIGHTING DEVICES (Headlamps, Tail Lamps, Stop Lamps, Turn Signals and Lamp/Flags on Projecting Loads), a. When Lights are Required. Clarifying language for spring hangers and equalizers was added to Part II, Item 11. SUSPENSION – d. Suspension Connecting Rod and Tracking Component Assembly. A diagram was added to Part II, Item 11. SUSPENSION – d. Suspension Connecting Rod and Tracking Component Assembly for further clarification of parts and how they apply to the out-of-service criteria.

Error corrected in handbooks

CVSA has also identified an error on page 8 of its spiral-bound North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria Handbook and Pictorial. The affected section is Part I, Section 9. DRIVER’S RECORD OF DUTY STATUS – U.S., a. PROPERTY-CARRYING VEHICLES, (6) False Record of Duty Status – Qualifying Rest Break.

To correct this misprint, all copies of the handbook will be shipped with a letter outlining the error along with a sticker with corrected language that may be placed over the error.

All other versions of the out-of-service criteria, including the app, are correct.