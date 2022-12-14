Verizon Connect Fleet Platform obtains Canadian ELD certification

Verizon Business announced that the Verizon Connect Fleet Platform has obtained Canadian electronic logging device (ELD) certification from a third-party organization as fleets gear up for the Jan. 1, 2023, enforcement deadline.

The ELD solution is integrated with the Verizon Connect fleet management system.

“Road and driver safety and security should always be the number one priority,” said Erin Cave, director, product panagement, Verizon Connect. “Obtaining the Canadian ELD Certification for fleet is just another example of Verizon Connect’s commitment to our customers who are traveling across borders every day to keep the world connected.”