Brampton trucker, passenger charged after 100 kg of suspected cocaine found in trailer

A truck driver and passenger from Brampton, Ont., have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after 100 kg of suspected cocaine was discovered by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at an Ontario border crossing.

A commercial truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ont., on Dec. 11, 2022, and was referred for a secondary examination.

Suspected narcotics seized at the Blue Water Bridge on Dec. 11, 2022. (Photo: CBSA)

During the inspection of the trailer, CBSA officers discovered 89 bricks of suspected cocaine. The CBSA arrested the driver and passenger and seized the suspected narcotics.

The RCMP took custody of the subjects and the evidence and have formally charged the men with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia.