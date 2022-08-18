Two charged after 30 kg of suspected cocaine seized from truck

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized almost 30 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, Ont.

On Aug. 1, a vehicle entered Canada and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the cab, border services officers discovered a duffle bag containing 28 bricks of suspected cocaine.

The CBSA arrested the driver and passenger and seized the suspected narcotics. The RCMP took custody of the subjects and the evidence.

Suspected narcotics seized at the Ambassador Bridge on Aug. 1. (Photo: CBSA)

The RCMP have formally charged two Winnipeg, Man., residents with importing and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Their next scheduled court date is on Sept. 19, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor. The investigation is ongoing.