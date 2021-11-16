Cargo theft risk high during U.S. Thanksgiving

CargoNet’s statistics show that there is enhanced risk of cargo theft around holiday periods as cargo thieves see extended closures of businesses as an opportunity to steal freight without detection.

To help transportation industry professionals prepare for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, CargoNet analyzed theft records from the previous five Thanksgiving holidays. There were 137 theft records recorded in the analysis period with an average of 27 per year.

(Infographic: CargoNet)

Thanksgiving 2020 was the most active period in the analysis, with 40 records of theft recorded. The average shipment value exceeded $125,000.

Theft reports were most common in states that have cargo theft problems throughout the year; this includes California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and Florida.

Cargo thieves targeted shipments of televisions, major appliances, mixed electronics, and alcoholic beverages the most in this analysis period.

Organizations can step up security by arranging for same-day delivery of short-haul shipments, embedding covert tracking devices, and by using high-security locks to prevent trailer burglaries. Drivers should not leave their vehicles or shipments unattended, especially within 250 miles of pickup. Drivers should also be on the lookout for any vehicles that appear to be following them.