Trucker caught with 188 bricks of suspected cocaine at Ontario border

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has arrested a commercial truck driver for attempting to smuggle 188 bricks of what’s suspected to be cocaine into the country.

On Oct. 17, the trucker arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont., according to a CBSA press release. The driver was referred for secondary examination of his truck, where border services officers noted inconsistencies in the load.

(Photo: CBSA)

A detailed inspection of the cargo led to the discovery of 188 brick-shaped objects of suspected cocaine. The driver was arrested and transferred to the custody of the RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics.

The RCMP charged the 68-year-old Brampton, Ont. man with drug offences and the matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia.