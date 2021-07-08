CBSA seizes cocaine worth $14M from truck

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized suspected cocaine worth an estimated $14 million from a commercial truck entering Canada last month.

On June 15, a truck driven by Quebec resident Pardeep Singh entered Canada in Fort Erie, Ont. and was referred for a secondary examination. The CBSA discovered and seized approximately 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffle bags.

CBSA officers found and seized 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck. (Photo: CBSA)

The CBSA arrested Singh and transferred him and the suspected cocaine under the custody of RCMP officers from Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity unit.

The RCMP have charged 24-year-old Singh of LaSalle, Que. With importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Singh will appear at the St. Catharines Courthouse, Ont., on July 9.