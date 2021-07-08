CBSA seizes cocaine worth $14M from truck
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized suspected cocaine worth an estimated $14 million from a commercial truck entering Canada last month.
On June 15, a truck driven by Quebec resident Pardeep Singh entered Canada in Fort Erie, Ont. and was referred for a secondary examination. The CBSA discovered and seized approximately 112.5 kg of suspected cocaine inside five duffle bags.
The CBSA arrested Singh and transferred him and the suspected cocaine under the custody of RCMP officers from Niagara-on-the-Lake Border Integrity unit.
The RCMP have charged 24-year-old Singh of LaSalle, Que. With importation of a controlled substance, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Singh will appear at the St. Catharines Courthouse, Ont., on July 9.
