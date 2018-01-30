Distinctive dump truck reported stolen

COBOURG, Ont. – A distinct, easily identifiable paint job didn’t stop a thief or thieves from making off with a dump truck, stolen from Blake Construction in Cobourg, Ont.

Cobourg Police report that on Jan. 25 at a bout 7 p.m., they were called to investigate a damaged gate at the entrance to the facility. They discovered a 2015 red International dump truck was stolen, bearing the licence plate AR62024.

Police say the truck was stolen between 5:45 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 25. It has large white lettering on the side of the dump box reading: CANADA 150. Police are asking anyone who has seen the truck to call them, but to avoid approaching the vehicle.