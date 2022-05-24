DTNA cracking down on powertrain controller module theft

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) says it is cracking down on the theft of common powertrain controller (CPC4) modules from its vehicles.

The truck maker says theft of the modules has been on the rise, with thieves reprogramming the devices and installing them on other trucks. In one instance last month, modules were taken from 24 trucks parked in an auction yard in Pennsylvania, DTNA reports.

Thieves have been stealing CPC modules from trucks and reinstalling them on others. (Photo: DTNA)

Other thefts have occurred at dealership and customer sites. Trucks can’t operate without a CPC, as it controls various engine and powertrain functions.

In response, DTNA has instituted the following anti-theft measures:

Asking all customers and dealers to report stolen CPCs to both local law enforcement and DTNA at 1-800-FTL-HELP.

Recommending all dealerships, customers and repair facilities cross reference vehicle identification numbers from CPCs brought in for installation against the company’s database of CPCs to ensure the CPC hasn’t been stolen or illicitly sold.

Providing tracking capability through DTNA Service Systems to detect any stolen CPC attempting to be installed on a different VIN.

Asking any dealership or repair facility with a CPC confirmed stolen to report it to both their local police agency and DTNA.

Recommending all fleets and customers password-protect their CPCs.

“The theft of CPC modules is a crime that threatens the livelihood of customers and disrupts our dealers’ operations,” said Paul Romanaggi, chief customer experience officer, DTNA. “Daimler Truck North America is committed to doing everything in its power to protect our customers and dealers from this crime, and will support prosecution of anyone found in participating in these thefts.”