Fatal shooting at Caledon property used for illegal truck parking

Police are investigating a shooting in Caledon, Ont., that left one person dead and two injured at a property linked to an illegal truck parking operation.

“Officers were called to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mayfield Road shortly before 12 a.m. on Nov. 20, where one person was located deceased. Two others were injured and transported to hospital. It is believed that multiple suspects are involved,” the Caledon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

The OPP said one person was last seen entering a black pick-up truck, which then traveled westbound on Mayfield Road. Investigators are working to establish whether a vehicle fire in the area of Olde Base Line Road and Creditview Road is related to this incident.

“This is an active OPP investigation and we will not be commenting on it,” a Town of Caledon official told TruckNews.com.

The shooting took place at 6186 Mayfield Road, OPP Acting Sergeant J. Brisebois said.

In January this year, the Town of Caledon successfully prosecuted two illegal trucking companies resulting in a court order to cease operations at 6086 and 6186 Mayfield Road. The properties are located near Airport Road on the border with Brampton.

Court ordered removal of trucking equipment

On Jan. 18, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice found that the companies were using properties on Mayfield Road contrary to the town’s zoning and fill bylaws, the town said in a previous news release. The order prohibited the companies from continuing to illegally use their property as a trucking depot and ordered they remove all illegal trucking equipment by an agreed upon date.

The court order came after investigations began in June 2020 when complaints of noise, debris and property alterations were brought to the town’s attention.

Police did not say if the shooting is linked to the trucking operations at the address.