Feds invest $5M to ease Peace Bridge border crossing wait times for trucks

The federal government recently announced a $5-million investment in the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority to install non-intrusive inspection technologies for commercial vehicles that will facilitate more efficient processing and reduced wait-times for trucks entering the U.S.

Vance Badawey, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the funding from the National Trade Corridors Fund at the Peace Bridge to implement “Pre-Arrival Readiness Evaluation 3.0”, according to a news release. It claims the project will speed up the process for the more than 1.1 million trucks that cross the bridge into the U.S. each year.

From left, Giorgio Fuda, U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs liason, Geoff Wood, Vance Badawey and Tim Clutterbuck, chairman, Peace Bridge Authority. (Photo: OTA)

“The new pre-arrival facility is designed to reduce border wait times for our member companies and their truck drivers while facilitating Canadian exports and cross-border goods movement to the benefit of our customers,” said Geoff Wood, senior vice-president, policy, of Canadian Trucking Alliance and Ontario Trucking Association.