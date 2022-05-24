Loads of baby formula, electronics are targets for Memorial Day thefts: CargoNet

CargoNet expects loads of infant formula and electronics to be at an elevated risk of theft over the coming Memorial Day weekend, in the face of shortages linked to supply chain challenges.

That would mark a shift from cargo traditionally targeted over the holiday weekend — such as household goods and food and beverage items.

The observation comes just ahead of Memorial Day, which is recognized May 30.

(Infographic: CargoNet)

Shortages of baby formula have been linked to recalls and shutdowns of an Abbott manufacturing plant, while electronic goods continue to be plagued by chip shortages.

During Memorial Day weekends from 2017-21, 21% of recorded thefts occurred on Fridays and a significant number of thefts also occurred on Sundays (16%) and Mondays (15%). There was an average of 29 such thefts per year, averaging values of just over $298,000 each, with five of the thefts worth more than $1 million each.

Theft activity in the first quarter of 2022 was about 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels. CargoNet’s analysts expect theft activity to remain elevated this Memorial Day weekend, too.

Supply chain professionals can mitigate thefts by arranging for same-day deliveries of shorthaul shipments, embedding covert tracking devices in the shipments, and using high-security locks to prevent trailer burglaries, CargoNet says.

Drivers should adhere to the “red zone” rule and avoid stopping within 250 miles (400 km) of pickup, it adds. Drivers should also be on the lookout for any vehicles that appear to be following them.