CBSA busts trucker with 84 kg of suspected cocaine in trailer
A truck driver from Caledon, Ont., has been arrested and faces drug trafficking charges after approximately 84 kg of suspected cocaine was discovered in his trailer at a border crossing in Ontario.
On Dec. 14, 2022, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers discovered 84 bricks of suspected cocaine.
The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP took custody of the driver and charged him with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia.
