American Trailer Rental Group rebrands as Warehouse on Wheels

Warehouse on Wheels, formerly known as American Trailer Rental Group, has a new brand, logo and messaging to more accurately reflect the company’s mission – to provide customers with effective commercial mobile storage solutions.

Warehouse on Wheels is the combination of 10 brands serving markets throughout Canada and the U.S. and operating 36 locations with more than 35,000 trailers and more than 5,000 ground level storage containers.

It says it is retaining all current brand names to emphasize the importance of local service to the company’s customers.

(Photo: Warehouse on Wheels)

“The Warehouse on Wheels brand best illustrates the unique solution we provide to our customers. From the first mile to the second to last mile, we provide ready-to-go-to-work assets and a powerful value proposition for our customers far superior to fixed warehouse space. Grounded in our customer intimate model of Ritz-Carlton service at Hampton Inn prices, our customers rely on us day in and day out to maximize efficiencies in their supply chains. We are your warehouse on wheels, the right solution right now,” said Jonathan Brooks, CEO of Warehouse on Wheels.