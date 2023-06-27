CentrePort Canada sells out BrookPort Business Park

CentrePort Canada has sold out the fourth and final phase of BrookPort Business Park. The facility is a 280-acre fully serviced industrial park in the Winnipeg, Man., trimodal transportation hub.

Since 2018, Whiteland Developers has invested over $100 million to develop the park in the Rural Municipality of Rosser. More than 50 companies have invested over $150 million to locate within the park, which is ideally suited for companies in the warehousing, distribution, cold storage, transportation and truck parts industries.

Established operations include Ayr Motors, CadX Group, Cantrans Containers, Haulster Transport, JM Truck & Trailer Repair, Longview Logistics, Nutrien, Pluto Transport, Rig Logistics, Sailors Group, Whiteriver Logistics and Winnipeg Flatbeds.

“Manitoba’s unique gateway and hub initiatives allow for our province to flourish in trade and transport, allowing for reliable distribution solutions to increase economic development in getting goods and services to market,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk.

2,300 acres under development

Currently, there are over 2,300 acres in various stages of development within the CentrePort footprint. Other major projects underway at the inland port include the CentrePort Canada Rail Park, InksPort Business Park, Steele Business Park and West Creek Industrial Park.

“BrookPort is proof that when the advantages of the inland port, like access to transportation and central geographic location, are paired with modern, customizable industrial product, it results in incredible growth for businesses, and for Manitoba,” said Carly Edmundson, president and CEO, CentrePort Canada.