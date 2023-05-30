Hamilton’s Barton Street repeats as Ontario’s worst road
Hamilton’s Barton Street East is the repeat winner of the CAA’s Worst Roads in Ontario list, announced today.
The road, riddled with potholes and severe alligator cracking, first made the Top 10 list in 2019 and has climbed since to the top spot, debuting there last year.
The runners up, Eglinton Ave. West in Toronto and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County are also no strangers to the list.
“The 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice-president for CAA South Central Ontario. “For 20 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario.”
Four new roads cracked the Top 10 list for the first time this year. They were: Laclie Street, Orillia; Steeles Avenue East, Toronto; Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton; and Hurontario Street, Mississauga.
The CAA Worst Road list is verified this year by the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO).
Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2023
Barton Street East, Hamilton
Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
County Road 49, Prince Edward County
Carling Avenue, Ottawa
Finch Avenue West, Toronto
Laclie Street, Orillia
Steeles Avenue East, Toronto
Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton
Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
Hurontario Street, Mississauga
Worst Roads by Region
Central— Laclie Street, Orillia
Eastern— County Road 49, Prince Edward County
Halton-Peel-York-Durham— Hurontario Street, Mississauga
Niagara— Portage Road, Niagara Falls
North— Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins
Southwest— Lauzon Parkway, Windsor
Western— York Road, Guelph
Ottawa— Carling Avenue, Ottawa
