CTA submits federal budget wish list
The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) has submitted a wish list to the federal government as it prepares its budget.
Specific asks include: cracking down on Driver Inc.; extending the accelerated investment incentive for truck equipment; environmental equipment incentives; long-term funding for driver training programs; investments in new border technologies and the supply chain; reducing interprovincial trade barriers; adding truck rest areas; and improving transportation in the north.
“The trucking industry was rightfully identified during the pandemic as an essential service that supported Canadians’ needs and as a critical cog in the national economy,” said Stephen Laskowski, CTA president. “Our sector and the supply chain require increased government oversight and enforcement of the tax code and program investments dealing with equipment, the labor pool and critical infrastructure.”
The date for Budget 2024 has yet to be announced but is expected towards the end of March or the beginning of April.
