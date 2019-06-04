Jacobs names Quarlink Supplier of the Year

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. – Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a global manufacturer of diesel engine retarding and valve actuation systems, has named Quarlink Corp. of Taiwan the 2018 Supplier of the Year.

The award recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding performance, primarily in the areas of quality, delivery and cost, Jacobs said.

Quarlink was chosen from about 120 nominees and the award was presented during the annual Jacobs Supplier Conference. Based in Tunglo Hsiang, Taiwan, Quarlink has been supplying Jacobs with precision-machined components for more than 16 years. The company previously won the award in 2013.

Jacobs’ engine brakes with Quarlink components are used in North America, Europe, China and the Asia-Pacific region.

“We congratulate Quarlink on another outstanding year of support to the Jacobs organization,” said David Wang, director, global supply chain at Jacobs.

“They have the people and processes in place that allow for continuous improvement and effectively helps us deliver dependable, durable components that maximize the power and effectiveness in not only engine braking solutions, but also in terms of fuel efficiency and emission reduction improvements.”