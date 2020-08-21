Truce reached at Port of Montreal

MONTREAL, Que. – The strike at the Port of Montreal has ended, and longshore workers will return to work Sunday, the Montreal Port Authority has announced.

“I would like to thank all the parties involved, namely the Maritime Employers Association (MEA), the Longshoremen’s Union and the Checkers’ Union,” said Sylvie Vachon, president and CEO of the port authority. “With their exemplary collaborative efforts, the Port of Montreal is now able to resume serving its clients effectively, benefitting the whole economy. This is great news for the Port, but more importantly, for all the businesses depending on port operations.”

(Photo: Port of Montreal)

Normal operations are set to resume Aug. 23 at 7 a.m. About 1,125 longshore workers have been on strike for several days.

The agreement comes in the form of a seven-month truce during which no pressure tactics will be used, allowing both parties to continue negotiating while port operations continue.



