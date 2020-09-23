Amazon orders 10 Lion Electric trucks

MONTREAL, Que. – Lion Electric has reached a deal to delivery 10 battery-electric trucks to Amazon, with the first two to be delivered this year.

Amazon says it will deploy the trucks in its middle mile operations, transporting items within its network.

“This vehicle delivery for Amazon represents a very significant milestone for Lion. Amazon is a leader in adopting decarbonizing technologies that can improve sustainability among their trucking fleet. Our all-electric trucks will be a valuable addition to Amazon’s trucking operations as they work to deliver on their sustainability goals,” said Marc Berard, CEO and founder of Lion.

(Photo: Lion Electric)

Lion will provide Amazon and its drivers with training on how to operate the trucks, as well as an established maintenance program.

The trucks will be built in Canada, at its facility that has the capacity to produce 2,500 electric trucks per year. Lion says it will also open a U.S. plant to accommodate growing demand for electric trucks in the U.S.

Lion produces Classes 5-8 electric trucks for various applications. They have a range of up to 250 miles.

“Designing and manufacturing all-electric vehicles is a challenging and lengthy process. We’ve been at it for more than 10 years now; we know what works in practice, but also what only works on paper,” Bedard said. “We are in a unique position to disrupt the heavy-duty truck segment by offering an unmatched all-electric product, as we have already done in the school bus segment.”