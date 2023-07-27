Ample announces battery swapping agreement with Mitsubishi Fuso

Battery swapping company Ample has announced a partnership with Mitsubishi Fuso to swap out battery packs in an effort to eliminate time-consuming EV recharging.

Ample builds battery swapping stations and has been focused on accommodating larger delivery vehicles. Working with Mitsubishi Fuso allows the company to validate its concept with last mile delivery fleets that are transitioning to electric vehicles, the company says.

“Today, we’re incredibly excited to officially announce our work with Mitsubishi Fuso and our partnership to deliver modular battery swapping to electric trucks,” the company said. “Our partnership will deliver Mitsubishi Fuso electric trucks powered by Ample’s modular battery swapping technology. The initial deployment will leverage Mitsubishi Fuso’s latest all-electric Fuso eCanter starting this winter in Japan. We’ll announce shortly the companies we’re working with who’ll be utilizing the eCanter to electrify their fleets.”

Ample said it will look to provide a gas station-like experience where electric trucks can get a full charge in five minutes. The drive-through stations will allow the driver to pull in, receive fully charged battery packs, and continue on with their deliveries in minutes. The truck can also be loaded or unloaded while the swap is in progress, Ample said.