AMTA receives funds to promote hydrogen in trucking
The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has received federal funding to boost opportunities for trucking companies to use hydrogen-fueled vehicles.
The AMTA, along with the University of Alberta, are receiving $3 million as part of a $9.74 million investment through PrairiesCan, aimed at supporting more than 1,600 jobs and securing Alberta as a leader in the hydrogen sector.
The ATMA’s portion will go towards supporting product testing to demonstrate the real-world capabilities of hydrogen to power heavy vehicles. Key activities include: acquiring hydrogen fueling equipment in Calgary and Edmonton to carry out pilot projects involving hydrogen fuel for trucks, buses and heavy equipment; providing fleet operators the opportunity to trial the use of hydrogen fuel; an educational and public awareness tour to engage industry; and the commissioning of a pilot hydrogen fuelling station in Calgary.
“With the right resources and expertise, Alberta is well-positioned to become a global hydrogen leader,” said Doug Paisley, chairman of the AMTA. “This investment will harness these assets so we can transition the commercial transportation sector to this low-carbon fuel. AMTA can’t wait to help drive the future.”
Hydrogen will play a huge role in the transition away from traditional gas and diesel powered vehicles. Regardless of whether it is electric, hydrogen – electric or Hydrogen internal combustion engines that are going to be used (I think it will be a combination of all 3) we need infrastructure. The power grid is not designed to deliver the amount of energy needed to charge all of the electric vehicles that are on the horizon. We don’t have a big enough supply of hydrogen ready to be utilized in road transport and we definetly don’t have the infrastucture available to refuel fleets of vehicles across the country. The Federal Government needs to invest heavily in these areas if the transition to alternate fuels is to be succesful!