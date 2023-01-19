AMTA receives funds to promote hydrogen in trucking

The Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) has received federal funding to boost opportunities for trucking companies to use hydrogen-fueled vehicles.

The AMTA, along with the University of Alberta, are receiving $3 million as part of a $9.74 million investment through PrairiesCan, aimed at supporting more than 1,600 jobs and securing Alberta as a leader in the hydrogen sector.

(Illustration: iStock)

The ATMA’s portion will go towards supporting product testing to demonstrate the real-world capabilities of hydrogen to power heavy vehicles. Key activities include: acquiring hydrogen fueling equipment in Calgary and Edmonton to carry out pilot projects involving hydrogen fuel for trucks, buses and heavy equipment; providing fleet operators the opportunity to trial the use of hydrogen fuel; an educational and public awareness tour to engage industry; and the commissioning of a pilot hydrogen fuelling station in Calgary.

“With the right resources and expertise, Alberta is well-positioned to become a global hydrogen leader,” said Doug Paisley, chairman of the AMTA. “This investment will harness these assets so we can transition the commercial transportation sector to this low-carbon fuel. AMTA can’t wait to help drive the future.”