ANGI Energy Systems to provide hydrogen fueling dispensers to Nikola Corporation

ANGI Energy Systems, a provider of technologies and solutions to decarbonize the mobility ecosystem, announced a strategic collaboration with Nikola Corporation, a zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions company, via the Hyla brand.

ANGI will look to support Nikola’s plan to create an open network of commercial hydrogen refueling stations by providing hydrogen fueling dispensers, under Nikola’s Hyla brand.

(Photo: ANGI Energy Systems)

The dispensers are expected to be the industry’s first HD-ready solutions in the field, offering high flow refueling for heavy – duty vehicles. The network build-out is in partnership with Voltera, a provider of infrastructure necessary to support the decarbonization of transportation.

“The landscape of commercial transportation is shifting with Nikola’s hydrogen-powered trucks paving the way to a sustainable future. With our cutting-edge technology harnessing a robust hydrogen network, innovation meets environmental responsibility, setting new standards for the transportation industry,” said Nikola’s executive leader of energy, Ryan McGeachie.

“This collaboration with Nikola intends to underscore ANGI’s breadth and capabilities across the multi-energy landscape in support of decarbonization,” said Joel van Rensburg, president of alternative fuels at ANGI.