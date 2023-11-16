B.C. investing $16.5 million into hydrogen truck pilot
British Columbia will invest $16.5 million into a pilot program led by HTEC that will explore the use of hydrogen as a fuel for commercial trucking.
HTEC will use the Innovative Clean Energy funds to procure six different fuel-cell-electric trucks and complete upgrades to a hydrogen fueling station in Tsawwassen and a maintenance facility in Abbotsford.
“B.C. is already leading Canada in the switch to zero-emission vehicles for personal transportation, with a record number of British Columbians choosing to go electric,” said Josie Osborne, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation.
“Today’s announcement will kick start the use of hydrogen-powered trucks for commercial transportation across the province, helping to get businesses off fossil fuels and build a clean economy.”
Colin Armstrong, president and CEO of HTEC – a business that designs, builds and operates hydrogen production facilities and infrastructure — described the pilot project as a “remarkable leap” to a sustainable future.
“It marks the first-ever deployment of heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks for a diverse range of fleet operators in the province, a historic moment for the trucking industry,” he said.
The province established a hydrogen policy in 2021, and its new Clean Energy and Major Projects Office announced in 2023 is now fully operational. This June it also announced $4 million for the B.C. Hydrogen Ports Project, introducing infrastructure such as a high-capacity fueling station that will initially support heavy-duty hydrogen-electric vehicles.
More than half of Canada’s hydrogen and fuel-cell companies like Ballard Power Systems and cellcentric are based in B.C., and the jurisdiction says it accounts for nearly 60% of research investments in hydrogen and fuel cells.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.