Harnois Energies orders hydrogen-powered Peterbilts
Harnois Energies – a business that distributes petroleum, propane and lubricants – says it is the first company in Canada to reserve Peterbilt 579 trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells.
The company that also has a network of charging stations and a hydrogen fuel station has ordered five of the vehicles, noting that the purchase is part of a broader initiative to decarbonize its fleet.
The trucks are scheduled to arrive in early 2026.
“This exciting project offers the company a way to begin decarbonizing its transportation fleet and shows just how green hydrogen has a real future in Quebec,” Harnois Energies president and CEO Serge Harnois said in a press release.
“This investment is in perfect alignment with our vision to provide the right energy for the right vehicle.”
Paccar previously announced plans to bring hydrogen-powered trucks to Canada and the U.S. as early as next year, with series production scheduled to begin in 2025. The Kenworth and Peterbilt Class 8 trucks will draw on Toyota Gen 2 hydrogen fuel cell modules.
Loblaw has already ordered five of the Kenworth models for its Canadian fleet.
Harnois Energy established Quebec’s only publicly accessible green hydrogen station on Wilfred-Hamel Boulevard in Quebec City. This summer, through a partnership with the provincial government, Alstom and HTEC, the business will also produce hydrogen for North America’s first passenger train powered by green hydrogen.
