Ballard fuel cells replaced 200 million liters of diesel in 2022

Ballard Power Systems says its fuel cells helped customers consume 53 million fewer US gallons (200 million liters) of diesel in 2022, avoiding about 540,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the process.

The figures emerge in its fourth annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

More than 125,000 students also learned about hydrogen fuel cells through Ballard’s Hydrogen Challenge Education Program.

Mahle engineers prepare a Ballard fuel cell for work. (Photo: Mahle)

Ballard itself has committed to being carbon-neutral by 2030, using renewable fuels and electricity, low-carbon hydrogen in research and development work, low-emission company vehicles, and reducing travel.

The company’s technology is now used in more than 1,400 transit buses and 2,300 trucks, in addition to trains and ships.

“There is no climate solution without hydrogen. It’s a critical piece of the clean energy puzzle, a catalyst for the clean energy transition, and a complement to other renewable technologies,” the report says

“Hydrogen is ideal for centralized and corridor refueling of heavy-duty commercial trucks. Fuel cell technology offers longer range, greater power, more payload capability, and faster refueling. Quick refueling means commercial trucks have less downtime and higher utilization.”