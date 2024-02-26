BCTA event showcases urgency of embracing sustainable solutions

Trucking industry members attending a recent zero-emission transport conference focused on the urgency of embracing sustainable technologies and highlighted opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the transition to zero-emission fleets.

Matt Schrap, CEO of Harbor Trucking Association, provided perspectives on California’s efforts in promoting zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) adoption within the trucking industry, during the B.C. Trucking Association’s (BCTA) Zeroing in on ZEV: Low- and Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicle Summit last week in Vancouver. He spotlighted the U.S. state’s successes, challenges, and lessons learned.

The summit brought together more than 750 participants, 25 low- and zero-emission trucks, and representation from 14 original equipment manufacturers.

Wayne Scott, Loblaw’s senior director of transportation, shed light on the company’s commitment to sustainability and the strategic integration of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) into its operations to reduce emissions and improve efficiency.

Jason Scultety, senior key account manager, fleet electrification with B.C. Hydro, shared his organization’s journey toward incorporating BEVs and emphasized the importance of infrastructure development, operational considerations, and stakeholder engagement.

Hydrogen fuel cells

Jeff Grant, HTEC’s vice-president, transportation solutions, shared his knowledge on the B.C. hydrogen pilot truck project to provide a hydrogen fuel-cell point of view.

Attendees interacted with representatives from OEMs and got to participate in ride-alongs in battery-electric trucks, including the Freightliner eCascadia, Kenworth K370E and Lion Electric 6.

The BCTA also showcased its Clean Carrier Program, a eco-certification initiative designed to recognize and support motor carriers that are committed to reducing emissions and adopting sustainable practices.