Diesel Tech Industries, Creative Truck Performance team up to tackle decarbonization

Diesel Tech Industries (DTI) and Creative Truck Performance (CTP) announced a partnership aimed at advancing the decarbonization efforts within the class 8 fleets of Saskatchewan.

The collaboration introduces DTI’s Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System, a technology designed to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions in heavy-duty trucking. The system enables the integration of hydrogen as a secondary fuel source in existing diesel engines.

CTP is a locally owned bulk fuel transportation and truck repair shop company based in Regina.

“We are extremely excited to be working with DTI and to have the first conventional chassis truck that can utilize hydrogen. This project is going to be extremely beneficial for the future of trucking companies in Saskatchewan in all applications,” CTP owner Evan Grant said in a news release.

“As we embark on this journey with CTP, we are confident that our Guardian Hydrogen Diesel System will play a pivotal role in elevating the efficiency and sustainability of Class 8 fleets in Saskatchewan. Together, we are setting new standards for innovation and environmental responsibility,” said Rebecca Goldsack, DTI COO.

The Alberta Motor Transportation Association and Saskatchewan Trucking Association partnered with DTI and CTP, contributing to the development of an innovative ecosystem for hydrogen and trucking, the release added.