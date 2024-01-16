BCTA launches Clean Carrier Program

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) launched its eco-certification initiative, the Clean Carrier Program.

The program’s mission is to acknowledge and certify motor carriers that have committed to environmentally responsible practices, fostering a cleaner and greener future for the trucking industry.

The program is a roadmap for carriers dedicated to sustainable operations, BCTA said in a news release. By participating, carriers stand to gain benefits, including enhanced cost efficiency, increased market competitiveness, and strengthened relationships with stakeholders. It offers a platform for carriers to showcase their dedication to environmental responsibility and provides resources to support their journey.

In a move toward fostering sustainable supply chains, the program also extends an opportunity to shippers. Through an independent process, shippers can include sustainable hiring practices when contracting a B.C.-based transportation company for goods movement. This program provides shippers with a tool to align their logistics operations with sustainability goals.

“As we unveil the Clean Carrier Program, we take a significant step toward a sustainable future for the trucking industry,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “This initiative underscores our commitment to environmental responsibility, and with the invaluable contributions of our advisory committee, we stand united in fostering positive change. Being Clean Carrier Certified empowers carriers to lead the way in sustainability, demonstrating that environmental stewardship and business success go hand in hand.”

The program evaluates carriers based on factors including the implementation of fuel-efficient and idle management equipment, use of alternative fuels, and average age of the vehicle fleet. Companies can participate in the program by visiting CleanCarrier.ca.