Kenworth wraps project with Toyota-supplied hydrogen fuel cells

Kenworth and Toyota have concluded a joint project running Class 8 fuel-cell-electric trucks at the Port of Los Angeles and area.

The project compared fuel cell truck performance to a 2017 diesel engine baseline, running about 200 miles a day. Kenworth built the 10 T680 trucks and Toyota supplied the fuel cell powertrain, running on hydrogen.

The fuel savings totaled 74.66 metric tons of CO2 per truck annually, the companies announced. The so-called Shore to Store project was part of a broader Zero and Near Zero Emissions Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project.

“Through the Shore to Store project, we demonstrated how Toyota’s advanced zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell technology could be scaled and used in our Kenworth T680,” said Joe Adams, Kenworth chief engineer. “We clearly showed that hydrogen is a viable clean fuel capable of powering commercial transportation for customers, matching diesel performance in range and power, with quick refueling for minimal downtime and smooth, quiet operation.”

Shell built three hydrogen filling stations to fuel the trucks including two specifically for the ZANZEFF project.

“Shell anticipates a great use-case for hydrogen in commercial road transport here in California and the success of the ZANZEFF project has been an important step in achieving commercialization,” said Wayne Leighty, Shell hydrogen mobility, commercial head, North America. “Collaborations across both the private and public sectors is key to advancing zero-emissions heavy-duty mobility, and we are grateful to CARB, Port of Los Angeles, and ZANZEFF members for their support.”