BCTA launches fifth year of HDVE program

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA), in partnership with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced the fifth offering of the CleanBC Heavy-Duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) program.

The program includes a rebate system, providing carriers with a financial incentive to adopt fuel-efficient technologies. Carriers can receive rebates of up to $20,000 per vehicle, and $150,000 per fleet for the purchase and installation of approved fuel-efficient equipment, according to a news release.

“As we enter the fifth year of the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program, we are pleased to witness the remarkable progress that participants have brought in our collective fight against climate change,” said Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Since its inception in 2019, the CleanBC HDVE Program has provided $5.74 million in rebates to carriers across B.C., which has resulted in an estimated annual reduction of 83 million kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions across North America. This translates to over 17,570 vehicles taken off the road throughout the continent, or 12,645 vehicles in B.C each year.

“We are grateful for the invaluable partnership we share with the province in bringing the CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program to fruition. This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment to a sustainable future, where innovation and responsible practices are at the forefront of the trucking industry,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO.

“Over 83% of our industry do not have feasible class 7 and 8 zero-emission vehicles they can transition to due to weight and range limitations. This means that we need to do more to make the existing fleet on our roads greener, which is the core focus of this program.

“The overwhelming positive response from B.C. carriers underscores a collective desire for meaningful change. The results we have witnessed so far are a testament to the industry’s determination to shape a more efficient and environmentally conscious landscape for heavy-duty transportation, and this is just the beginning,” Earle said.

Year five of the program will run until Aug. 31, 2024, or until the funds are fully allocated, whichever comes first.