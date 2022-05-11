Xos taps Allison for electric axles

Electric truck maker Xos has partnered with Allison to install its eGen Power 100S and 100D electric axles onto its Classes 7-8 vehicles.

The announcement was made at ACT Expo. Allison said it has already delivered the initial axles for integration, validation and testing by Xos.

“We’re honored to partner with Allison, a company that has a long history of innovation in the industry, on our common vision to improve the way the world works through advancing commercial vehicle technology,” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer, Xos.

“We believe that Allison’s differentiated e-axle portfolio combined with its connectivity to fleet customers, established service channel, and reputation for delivering industry-leading reliability will allow Xos to accelerate our growth while enhancing the value we deliver to our customers.”