BCTA program helps slash 301.8 million kg of CO2 emissions from continent

The B.C. Trucking Association’s (BCTA) CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency (HDVE) program has since 2019 helped eliminate 301.8 million kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions in North America, including 210 million kilograms in British Columbia alone.

HDVE has reduced the commercial transportation sector’s fuel burn by approximately 111.4 million liters of diesel across North America, 77.5 million liters of which were reduced in B.C., according to a news release.

This equates to the program removing the equivalent of approximately 64,216.5 passenger vehicles off North American roads, or 44,732.3 vehicles in B.C.

This was accomplished by training over 420 companies, which collectively operate more than 35,000 heavy-duty vehicles, on how to implement fuel-efficient practices. Incentives are also provided to promote the adoption of emission-reducing technology.

Under the HDVE program, rebates of up to $20,000 per vehicle and $150,000 per fleet are available to purchase and install program-approved equipment and technology.

“This achievement underscores the dedication of our industry to sustainability and innovation,” said Dave Earle, BCTA president and CEO. “The CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program has not only reduced greenhouse gas emissions but has also elevated the standard for environmental stewardship in trucking.”

B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming acknowledged the HDVE program’s significant impact, saying, “The CleanBC Heavy-duty Vehicle Efficiency Program has demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing emissions and advancing our province’s climate action goals. Through strategic partnerships with organizations like the B.C. Trucking Association, we continue to drive progress towards a greener transportation sector.”