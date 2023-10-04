Brossard Leasing offering electric trucks, charging stations

Brossard Leasing has placed an initial order for 10 electric trucks, partnering with dealer Globocam and energy provider Cleo, a subsidiary of Hydro-Quebec.

The leasing company will provide customers with not only the electric trucks, but also the related charging equipment to customers. Some of its customers include Transport Guilbault, Les Emballages Carrousel, Groupe St-Hubert, and Transport Gariépy Canada.

It is also providing leasing customers with Cleo’s charging management platform, which will help optimize charging and scheduling, while minimizing energy costs.

“At Brossard Leasing, we believe it is our duty to be at the forefront of positive change in our industry,” said Jean-François Brossard, director of energy technologies and innovation at Brossard Leasing. “We are proud to be among the first Quebec companies to actively participate in decarbonizing heavy transportation. Electrifying our truck fleet is a major step in this direction.”

The initial electric fleet consists of five Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors and five Freightliner eM2 medium-duty trucks.