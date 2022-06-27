Transport Bourassa receives two battery-electric Kenworth T680Es

Transport Bourassa has received the keys to two Kenworth T680E battery-electric trucks.

The trucks were presented to fleet manager Marilyn Bourassa during a ceremony at Kenworth’s Renton, Wash., manufacturing plant. They’ll be put into service in the Quebec fleet’s regional LTL division.

Kenworth plant manager Darrin Child presents Marilyn Bourassa with the keys to two T680E electric trucks. (Photo: Kenworth)

“Transport Bourassa is committed to doing what’s best for the community and the environment,” said Bourassa. “The Kenworth T680Es open a new chapter in our over 60-year history, enabling our fleet to operate in a more sustainable manner and reduce carbon emissions.”

During the ceremony, Darrin Child, Kenworth Renton plant manager, presented the keys to Bourassa, who was accompanied by Benoit Bourassa, local and Ontario operation manager; and Nicolas Belanger, mechanic manager.

Patrick-Olivier Tremblay represented dealer Kenworth Maska – La Présentation. Marc-Antoine Fortin, Kenworth district sales manager for Quebec, also participated in the event. The group also toured the Kenworth Renton manufacturing plant to see Kenworth’s battery electric and other models being built.