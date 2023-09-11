Ecom Logistics Canada adds two BrightDrop EV vans to fleet
Third-party logistics provider Ecom Logistics Canada expanded its electric fleet with the delivery of two additional BrightDrop electric delivery vans. The company recently placed an order for Tesla Semi trucks.
“This is a significant step towards achieving our goal of being a net zero emissions logistics company. By 2030, we aim to be a net zero emissions logistics company and these new electric delivery vehicles are an important part of that journey,” said Luqman Ahmed, CEO of Ecom Logistics.
The electric delivery vans will be used in select cities in Canada. The company is looking to install charging stations across its fleet locations.
