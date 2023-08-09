Ecom Logistics vows to electrify delivery fleet

Ecom Logistics says it will run an entirely electric fleet by 2030, and has already begun to deploy electric vehicles into its delivery fleet.

The company currently operates a fleet of Ford EVs for last-mile deliveries and plans to test GM BrightDrop and Tesla Semi trucks for same-day and next-day deliveries in all major Canadian cities.

(Photo: Ecom Logistics)

“Shifting to more sustainable modes of transportation such as electric delivery vehicles can help address the environmental impact of the entire supply chain. Innovative solutions are needed to ship packages, reduce touch points, and deliver more efficiently,” said Marijana Herceg, director of operations at Ecom Logistics.

“We aim to replace 100% of our fleet with electric vehicles by 2030,” added Luqman Ahmed, CEO, Ecom Logistics.