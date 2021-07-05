European truck makers collaborate to develop charging network

Volvo Group, Daimler Truck and Traton Group have agreed to work together to develop a charging network for electric trucks in Europe.

A newly formed joint venture owned by the three truck makers will enter operations next year, and will inject 500 million Euros into a charging network consisting of at least 1,700 stations.

The new entity will operate as a standalone business out of the Netherlands.

The charging network will help the European trucking industry achieve carbon-neutral freight transport by 2050, the manufacturers claim.