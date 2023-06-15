FedEx deploys 50 EV BrightDrop delivery trucks in Canada

FedEx Express Canada has received its first 50 all-electric GM BrightDrop delivery trucks, which will be deployed in the Toronto, Montreal, and Surrey, B.C., markets.

It’s part of the company’s plan to run an entire fleet of zero tailpipe emissions vehicles by 2040.

(Photo: FedEx Express Canada)

The Zevo 600 vehicles are powered by GM’s Ultium platform, designed for last mile deliveries and capable of up to 400 km of range.

The initial deliveries are part of a larger deal for 2,500 BrightDrop vehicles. FedEx says it’s installing chargers at its Canadian facilities, and already has 80 installed at the three Canadian markets from which the BrightDrops will operate.

“FedEx Express Canada is proud of the role we’re playing to help our company work toward the goal of carbon neutral operations globally by 2040,” Dean Jamieson, vice-president of operations at FedEx Express Canada, said in a release. “Working with companies like BrightDrop that are helping to build these solutions, right here in our own backyard, shows how Canada is helping to bring more sustainable solutions to life across a variety of industries.”

By 2025, FedEx says half of its parcel delivery purchases globally will be electric, rising to 100% by 2030. The BrightDrop Zevo 600 is built in Ontario, where GM invested nearly $1 billion to convert its CAMI plant to produce electric vehicles.

“FedEx is a key collaborator in our journey to help reduce carbon emissions for deliveries,” said Steve Hornyak, chief commercial officer at BrightDrop. “As our first customer to deploy Zevos in the U.S. and Canada, FedEx is showing the world how the addition of electric vehicles can help achieve ambitious sustainability goals and improve the communities we live and work in.”