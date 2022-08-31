GoBolt orders 170 electric delivery vehicles from Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors says it has agreed to supply Canadian delivery company GoBolt with 170 electric cargo vans and box trucks over the next 12 months.

Deliveries will include 70 Lightning eMotors Class 3 cargo vans and 100 Class 5 box trucks, as GoBolt expands its presence in the U.S. market.

(Photo: Lightning eMotors)

“We couldn’t be more excited about our strategic partnership with GoBolt, and that it comes as they are rapidly expanding into the U.S. market,” said Lightning eMotors’ CEO Tim Reeser. “We have seen a huge uptick in interest from the supply chain and last- and middle-mile fulfillment industries and applaud GoBolt’s commitment to sustainable logistics services. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth with them.”

GoBolt says it chose Lightning after testing its vehicles and visiting its facilities.

“This partnership is an important development of our growing North American network of zero- emission delivery vehicles and brings GoBolt one step closer to being a carbon-negative business by the end of 2023,” said GoBolt’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Mark Ang.