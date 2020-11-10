Freightliner reaches electric truck milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner has surpassed 500,000 miles in real-world electric truck use, the company announced.

Trucks include Freightliner eCascadias and eM2s in the truck maker’s Innovation and Customer Experience Fleets, which put trucks into service with customers.

“The more miles our trucks operate in real-world operations, the more knowledge we gain, and the more experience our customers have with our pre-production trucks is integral to Freightliner’s approach to electrifying the trucking market,” said Richard Howard, senior vice-president, on-highway sales and marketing for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

“There are no shortcuts to delivering safe, reliable, dependable trucks. Real customers, running real freight against the rigors of multiple scenarios is the only path to an electric future. Through our process of co-creation, and along with our fantastic customers, Freightliner is delivering the future, mile by mile, every day.”

The Innovation Fleet features 30 battery electric trucks used by NFI and Penske Truck Leasing and its customers. The CX Fleet includes an additional eight electric trucks, bringing more customers into the fold. No Canadian fleets are currently included, but Loblaw has tested an eCascadia in B.C and has subsequently placed an order.