Green transportation plan comes to Montreal Port

Europe’s Lean and Green certification program has landed in Greater Montreal, introducing a program to measure the environmental performance of the Montreal area’s logistics and transportation operations.

Recognized transportation companies cut their carbon dioxide emissions by at least 20% over no more than five years. Central to this is a related action plan that must address at least 50% of those emissions, factoring in how activities will develop and grow.

The businesses can also assess previous work by determining a reference year.

A related pilot project is underway.

CargoM is implementing the program this year, teaming up with Belgium’s Logistics in Wallonia (LiW), which has implemented the program with more than 500 companies since 2014. Those include a cross section of trucking companies, shippers, ports, barges, and airports.

The Canadian initiative is supported by a grant from the Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie.

Those interested in participating can email alombard@cargo-montreal.ca.