Hexagon Agility preparing for higher natural gas truck demand

Hexagon Agility says it has been installing compressed natural gas and renewable natural gas fuel systems on Class 8 pilot trucks running Cummins’ new X15N natural gas engine.

The orders include two truck manufacturers and will be put into service with major U.S. fleets, the company announced in a release. Kenworth is the first to take orders for trucks powered by the Cummins X15N natural gas engine, Hexagon said.

(Photo: Hexagon Agility)

Those trucks are expected to be in serial production by mid-2024 with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter.

“The launch of the Cummins X15N, 15-liter engine will triple the addressable market for heavy-duty natural gas trucks over the next few years,” says Eric Bippus, executive vice-president, sales and systems, Hexagon Agility. “This is a game-changer for our niche industry, enabling a powerhouse solution for Class 8 fleets traveling locally and cross country. The 15-liter delivers enhanced fuel efficiency and maximum uptime.”

Hexagon Agility says it’s expanding its capacity to meet the growing demand. A new production line is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2025. Hexagon reports about 100,000 of the 330,000 new Class 8 trucks sold in the North American market can be served by CNG and RNG.