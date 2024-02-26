Hexagon Agility preparing for higher natural gas truck demand
Hexagon Agility says it has been installing compressed natural gas and renewable natural gas fuel systems on Class 8 pilot trucks running Cummins’ new X15N natural gas engine.
The orders include two truck manufacturers and will be put into service with major U.S. fleets, the company announced in a release. Kenworth is the first to take orders for trucks powered by the Cummins X15N natural gas engine, Hexagon said.
Those trucks are expected to be in serial production by mid-2024 with deliveries expected to begin in the third quarter.
“The launch of the Cummins X15N, 15-liter engine will triple the addressable market for heavy-duty natural gas trucks over the next few years,” says Eric Bippus, executive vice-president, sales and systems, Hexagon Agility. “This is a game-changer for our niche industry, enabling a powerhouse solution for Class 8 fleets traveling locally and cross country. The 15-liter delivers enhanced fuel efficiency and maximum uptime.”
Hexagon Agility says it’s expanding its capacity to meet the growing demand. A new production line is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2025. Hexagon reports about 100,000 of the 330,000 new Class 8 trucks sold in the North American market can be served by CNG and RNG.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.