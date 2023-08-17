Certarus orders natural gas/hydrogen pipelines on wheels

Calgary-based Certarus has ordered a fleet of mobile pipelines from Hexagon Agility, which will be used to deliver fuels such as hydrogen and natural gas to sites where infrastructure for such fuels does not yet exist.

The order is valued at US$54 million, the largest ever received by Hexagon Agility. Certarus says it is allowing customers without pipeline access to transition to lower carbon fuels such as compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen.

(Photo: Hexagon Agility)

“We are accelerating the adoption of low carbon fuels with use of Hexagon Agility’s next generation Titan modules,” said Curtis Philippon, president and CEO of Certarus. “The demand for our offering continues to rapidly grow as customer urgency to reduce emissions and secure reliable energy cost effectively is consistently driving us to improve our capabilities and scale our platform. The Titan modules have been the backbone of our fleet and we are excited to expand our operations with the new Titan 450 that will allow us to deliver more gas with fewer trips.”

The new Titan 450 allows for nearly half a million standard cubic feet of CNG or RNG to be delivered in a 40-foot module. The Type 4 composite cylinders deliver 25% more gas capacity and are 20% lighter than previous designs, Hexagon Agility says. Deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2024.