Hexagon Purus lands supply deal for North American vocational trucks
Hexagon Purus, a global supplier of zero-emissions fuel systems with a battery pack manufacturing facility in Kelowna, B.C., says it has reached a deal with a North American OEM to provide complete vehicle integration of battery-electric vocational trucks.
Hexagon Purus, under the deal with the unnamed OEM, will provide its battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules, and software. The deal is valued at about US$150 million and will take effect in 2024.
“We are excited to strengthen our relationship with this globally leading OEM by leveraging our common experiences with developing zero-emission heavy-duty trucks. Our unique vehicle integration capabilities coupled with our proprietary product portfolio of key components and technologies required for electrification of heavy-duty trucking, make us an attractive partner for OEMs looking to go zero-emission,” said Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus.
“As a supplier of critical technology needed for zero-emission mobility, this agreement further strengthens our position as a strategic partner for OEM customers,” added Todd Sloan, executive vice-president of Hexagon Purus. “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with this OEM, and we look forward to supporting them in this vocational vehicle program and in driving their transition to zero-emissions mobility.”
