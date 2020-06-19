Hyliion finds partner, will list on NYSE

AUSTIN, Texas – Electric powertrain specialist Hyliion has merged with Tortoise Acquisition Corp., and will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HYLN.

Hyliion says the move will assist its corporate expansion and advance development of its powertrain solutions.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“We are building solutions that are available today and address the immediate needs of today’s trucking fleets,” said Thomas Healy, CEO and founder of Hyliion. “Hyliion’s solutions were specifically developed to utilize existing infrastructure in an effort to support rapid technology deployment. Our mission is to enable our fleet customers to quickly realize lower carbon emissions and significantly lower cost of ownership benefits provided by our technology.”

The company was founded in 2015 and offers hybrid and fully-electric powertrain solutions. Healy will continue as CEO. Dana is part-owner of Hyliion and will maintain its share of equity ownership.