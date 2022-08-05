Autocar testing electric refuse truck

Autocar has begun field testing of its new all-electric cabover refuse truck, the E-ACX.

Two alpha units have been constructed, featuring a zero-emissions, all-electric powertrain. Autocar says the testing, taking place in Birmingham, Ala., is intended to ensure the trucks can handle the same rigors as its diesel and compressed natural gas counterparts.

Both are automated side loaders.

“We are excited to continue our role as a leader in green innovation for refuse and other vocations with the development of the E-ACX platform,” said Timothy Thornton, vice-president and general manager – refuse at Autocar.

“The E-ACTT team that developed our all-electric terminal tractor gets a lot of credit for leading the BEV development and bringing this technology to severe-duty standards. The E-ACX is another step in our goal to help fleets achieve zero emissions while not compromising on performance or durability.”

The company says it has partnered with customers to conduct validation testing in real work conditions.