Kenworth rolls out first battery-electric Class 8

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Kenworth has launched its first ever Class 8 electric truck, the T680E.

The battery-electric truck is available now for order in the U.S. and Canada, with production set to begin in 2021.

(Photo: Kenworth)

“The Kenworth T680E launch is an exciting, pioneering moment that builds upon Kenworth’s excellent heritage of providing fleets and truck operators with outstanding and productive trucks driven by quality, innovation and technology,” said Kevin Baney, general manager and Paccar vice-president.

The truck has an estimated operating range of 150 miles, and can be charged using a CCS1 DC fast charger in about 3.3 hours.

It will initially be offered as a day cab in tractor or straight truck configuration, with gross vehicle weight ratings of up to 82,000 lbs.

(Photo: Kenworth)

The truck features Meritor’s Blue Horizon 14Xe tandem electric axle. The truck can produce 536 continuous horsepower, and up to 670 peak hp combined with 1,623 lb.-ft. of torque.