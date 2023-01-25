Nikola inks deals for FCEVs, green hydrogen production

Nikola Corporation has agreed to deliver 15 Nikola Tre hydrogen-fuel-cell trucks to Biagi Bros. in Ontario, Calif., in the fourth quarter.

The trucks will run more than 100,000 miles a year supporting around-the-clock operations, Nikola announced.

(Photo: Nikola Corp.)

“These initial 15 Nikola Tre FCEVs are part of Biagi Bros. commitment to transition their fleet to zero-emissions,” said Michael Lohscheller, Nikola’s President and CEO. “In addition, the trucks will be fueled at the previously announced hydrogen station in Ontario, Calif.”

Andrea Biagi, president of Biagi Bros., says the company has been testing Nikola’s FCEVs since January 2022. “After logging more than 12,000 miles, we are extremely pleased with the performance and specification of the trucks, and we are ready to move forward to officially build our zero-emission fleet later this year.”

Earlier this week, Nikola announced it has partnered with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) to collaborate on developing large-scale green hydrogen production facilities in the U.S.

“FFI has an ambitious decarbonization strategy and associated investment allocated to lead the decarbonization efforts for one of the biggest resources companies in the world,” said Lohscheller. “This MOU will establish the framework for future collaborations as strategic partners for the potential co-development of meaningful energy transition solutions, with a focus on the Phoenix Hydrogen Hub project being led by Nikola today.”